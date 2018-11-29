'Bubbly' Derbyshire woman died by suicide, court hears

A coroner has concluded an inquest into the death of a 'very friendly' woman from north Derbyshire who was found hanged at a Buxton rehabilitation centre.

Michelle Williams, 49, died in hospital after she was discovered suspended by a ligature at the Good News Family Care centre at Charis House, Buxton, on August 8, 2015.

A Chesterfield coroners' court inquest previously heard Ms Williams, of Nethergreen Court, Killamarsh, suffered from a combination of depression, anxiety and alcohol problems.

On Thursday, coroner Peter Nieto concluded Ms Williams' inquest and ruled she died by suicide.

He told the court: "Ms Williams had been experiencing mental health and alcohol problems for many years and had received input from related services at various times.

"Her family noted that she began to have difficulties from 1987 onwards.

"She had taken overdoses of prescription medication on a number of occasions.

"She died in hospital on August 8, 2015, following being found that morning hanging at the alcohol support and rehabilitation residential placement she had moved into on June 18, 2015.

"On the balance of probabilities the court finds that Ms Williams undertook a deliberate act in hanging herself with the intention of taking her own life because of the nature of the act itself, the fact that she did not call for help, and given her history of self-harm.

"Although she had been waiting for a psychiatric outpatient appointment at the time of her death, there is no indication that there would have been a dramatic change to her provision of support given her placement at the time."

Ms Williams' father described his daughter as 'very friendly, bubbly and a people person'.

