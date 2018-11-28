Brave member of the public left bruised after being punched SIX times during “vicious” school vandals assault

A man was ‘viciously assaulted’ by two youths as he tried to detain the pair after they were caught smashing windows - apparently trying to break into a school.

One shaken resident told how the two boys - part of a gang of hooded and masked young people - were fleeing the incident when they punched their captor ‘six times’.

The scared resident of Harpur Hill, who did not want to be named, wrote in a letter how the beating on November 17 caused ‘multiple bruising’ and cuts.

It is understood both boys escaped the scene and police confirmed no arrests have been made so far.

In a letter addressed to Harpur Hill Residents Association, the writer told how officers had been called out to Harpur Hill School frequently - but the gang of youths had escaped capture.

They wrote: “They are described to be in their teens and wearing dark clothing with hoods up and their faces covered with dark scarves or face masks .

“They appear to be acting as though they are of a ‘gang’ nature.”

The resident went on to describe how on other occasions a householder had answered his door to find youths on his house and shed roofs while parents, staff and children at the school had received threats and intimidation from the group.

Derbyshire police confirmed to the Advertiser yesterday that the force was ‘aware of a series of incidents’ over past weeks involving a ‘group of young people’ in Harpur Hill.

Safer Neighbourhood Sergeant Denis Murphy, who leads the team covering the Harpur Hill area, said: “The specific incident at the school on November 17 caused extensive damage and my officers are currently investigating this.

“It is also alleged that two of those involved in the damage to the school have assaulted a resident which is being investigated as a linked incident and is being treated very seriously. “The actions of this group will not be tolerated by my officers and a number of individuals have been spoken to about their behaviour.

“Alongside the police response a multi-agency group is being formed to bring in other partners to provide other means to rectify the behaviour. I would urge anyone with any information to get in touch via the 101 number.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to ask the parents and carers of young people in the area to speak to their children and explain what behaviour is acceptable.”