Boozy thug made HIV biting threats to police

A booze-fuelled thug who had taken a cocktail of vodka and steroids threatened to bite and spit at police while claiming he was HIV positive.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 10 how Andrew Ramsey, 26, abused police after they had been called out to reports of a male brandishing a knife on Victoria Street, at Ironville.

Lynn Bickley, prosecuting, said: “Police were called after reports of a male with a knife. The defendant was found on a front garden with a female who was trying to restrain the defendant. Police followed the defendant asking him to stop to talk. He went into the address and left by the back door and turned shouting aggressively and officers believe he wanted to fight because he was waving his arms.”

Officers used a pepper spray and Ramsey tried to bite and spit at them and was shouting threats, according to Mrs Bickley, that he was HIV positive. Ramsey told police had been drinking and that he waves his arms around when talking and said he could not recall spitting or making comments about biting. However, he apologised for his behaviour.

The defendant, of Ilkeston Road, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour after the incident on November 30.

Colleen Webb, defending, said: “My client is apologetic and embarrassed by the incident. It’s a one-off incident and a short-lived incident and not one he’s got a propensity for.”

Ms Webb added there was no knife involved and no knife was found. She said that Ramsey had walked off after drinking three-quarters of a bottle of vodka and having taken a mixture of steroids. Magistrates fined Ramsey £120 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.