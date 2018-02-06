Boozy thief stole knife from Tesco

A thief resorted to drinking and shoplifting after his partner’s arrest over a different matter had upset him.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 23 how Anthony Yamada, 45, of Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield, stole a knife from Tesco Metro in Chesterfield on December 22.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said a member of staff saw him and he was taken to a police station where he revealed the knife in his sock.

Yamada told police he been drinking vodka. He pleaded guilty to theft and failing to surrender to custody.

John Wilford, defending, said Yamada has had issues with alcohol and drugs and he had become upset after his partner had been arrested over a different matter and remanded in custody. Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge on Yamada and warned he will be re-sentenced for the theft if he re-offends in the next six months. He must pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.