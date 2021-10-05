Body found in Derbyshire after search for missing man Joshua Jones

Derbyshire police say a body has been found in the search for missing man Joshua Jones.

By Tim Paget
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 8:47 am

A member of the public discovered the body of a man in a secluded part of Clough Woods, near Birchover, on Sunday afternoon.

A force spokesperson said: “We believe it to be 29-year-old Joshua Jones, who had been reported missing from his home in Matlock on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

“Our thoughts are with Joshua’s family and they have requested privacy at this time.

Police in Derbyshire have found a body in their search for a missing man.

“There are thought to be no suspicious circumstances and we are preparing a file for the coroner.”

Read More

Read More
Snake Pass closed for two weeks from today for roadworks
Derbyshire