Blythe House Hospice At Home service attracts £800 from Derbyshsire Freemasons

Blythe House Hospicecare in Chapel-en-le-Frith has been given an £800 grant from Derbyshire Freemasons.

The grant has come through the Masonic Charitable Foundation (MCF) and will be used for support carers and families providing end of life care in the patients’ own homes through the Hospice at Home Service.

This is just one of the 245 grants to hospices around the country from Freemasons.

In total £600,000 was donated to hospices all over England and Wales last year. This includes £450,000 which was distributed to each hospice that receives less than 65% funding from the NHS. A further £150,000 was provided to individual hospices across England and Wales via Hospice UK, the national charity for hospice care. MCF has a partnership with Hospice UK aimed at developing and extending bereavement support services in hospices.

Contributions from Freemasons to hospices have exceeded £12 million in England and Wales since 1984 and are continuing to increase at a rate of £600,000 a year.

Jessica McHale from Blythe House said “we’re very grateful to Derbyshire Freemasons for their generous grant which will be used to support patients in their

own homes.”

Graham Sisson, chairman of the Provincial Grand Charity of Derbyshire said: “I’m very pleased we’ve been able to assist Blythe House. They do an outstanding job helping people with life-limiting illness or bereavement, as well as supporting their families through very difficult times”.

To find out more about Blythe House Hospicecare services, volunteering or fundraising contact the hospice at Eccles Fold Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith, High Peak, SK23 9TJ, tel. 01298 815388. email: info@blythehouse.co.uk or click here