Blaze breaks out in Buxton home

An unattended chip pan caused a fire in the kitchen of a Buxton house last night.
Firefighters attended the incident on Elizabeth Avenue in Fairfield at around 10.15pm.
Crews extinguished the blaze and also used specialist equipment to clear smoke from neighbouring houses.
A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "The occupants were safe and well.
"The cause of the fire was an unattended chip pan."
