BID meeting for Buxton businesses

A meeting to discuss the next stages of Buxton’s Business Improvement District (BID) plan will take place later this month.

Vision Buxton - which organised for a feasibility study to be conducted about launching a BID in the town - is calling for businesses who want to be part of a steering group to take the project forward to attend a meeting at the Devonshire Dome on Tuesday February 27, at 4pm.

A spokesman for Vision Buxton said: “Moving forward, a group of 10-20 people from different businesses is required to create an effective steering group.

“Vision Buxton will host a meeting at the Devonshire Dome and we invite all business owners within the proposed BID area, who are potential levy payers, to attend the meeting and express their interest in being a member of the steering group.”

The BID is still in its early stages and would need more than 50.1 per cent in favour to proceed from all the businesses who voted.

It would require all companies with a non-domestic rateable value of £5,000 or above to pay a levy for the next five years to the public-private partnerships or face court action.

This money would then be spent on projects aimed at improving the town and encouraging more tourists and businesses.

The full feasibility report, which was conducted by Mosaic, is available on request to all businesses who would be affected by the new levy, with Vision Buxton stating that “due both to licence restrictions and in order to keep track of who has seen the report (and, more to the point, has not) we would ask you not to distribute it.

“If you know of other eligible businesses who would like to receive it please pass on their details and we will be pleased to forward one to them’.

Roddie MacLean, one of the Vision Buxton directors, said: “I doubt the system is perfect but I know given the calibre and enthusiasm of people in the town, a Buxton Business Improvement District could be one of the best out there, delivering real benefits to local businesses and, in turn, to residents and visitors alike.

“Vision Buxton has done some of the groundwork, now it’s up to forward-looking, ambitious local businesses to stand up and take it forward.”