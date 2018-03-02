BEAST FROM THE EAST: Hour-by-hour forecast for Buxton on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Beast from the East and Storm Emma are causing disruption across the country, with snow and strong winds leading to road and school closures.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind, and a yellow warning for snow and ice for Derbyshire on Friday, as well as further warnings for the weekend.
So just what is the forecast for Buxton over the next couple of days?
Here's the hour-by-hour breakdown according to the Met Office
Friday March 2
12PM - overcast, 53mph wind gusts
1PM - overcast, 52mph wind gusts
2PM - overcast, 51mph wind gusts
3PM - overcast, 52mph wind gusts
4PM - fog, 51mph wind gusts
5PM - light snow, 50mph wind gusts
6PM - light snow, 50mph wind gusts
7PM - light snow, 50mph wind gusts
8PM - overcast, 48mph wind gusts
9PM - overcast, 46mph wind gusts
10PM - overcast, 44mph wind gusts
11PM - overcast, 41mph wind gusts
Saturday 3 March
12AM - light snow, 38mph wind gusts
1AM - light snow, 35mph wind gusts
2AM - light snow, 34mph wind gusts
3AM - light snow, 35mph wind gusts
4AM - light snow, 35mph wind gusts
5AM - light snow, 34mph wind gusts
6AM- light snow, 33mph wind gusts
7AM - light snow, 31mph wind gusts
8AM - light snow, 30mph wind gusts
9AM - light snow, 29mph wind gusts
10AM - light snow, 27mph wind gusts
11AM - light snow, 26mph wind gusts
12PM - light snow, 26mph wind gusts
1PM - light snow, 26mph wind gusts
2PM - fog, 27mph wind gusts
3PM - fog, 27mph wind gusts
4PM - fog, 28mph wind gusts
5PM - fog, 28mph wind gusts
6PM - fog, 29mph wind gusts
7PM - fog, 29mph wind gusts
8PM - fog, 29mph wind gusts
9PM - fog, 29mph wind gusts
10PM - fog, 28mph wind gusts
11PM - light snow, 29mph wind gusts
Sunday March 4
12AM - 3AM - light snow, 28mph wind gusts
3AM-6AM - heavy snow, 26mph wind gusts
6AM - 9AM - heavy snow, 26mph wind gusts
12PM - 3PM - heavy snow, 19mph wind gusts
6PM - 9PM - fog, 15mph wind gusts
9PM-MIDNIGHT - overcast, 12mph wind gusts