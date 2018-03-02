BEAST FROM THE EAST: Hour-by-hour forecast for Buxton on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Beast from the East and Storm Emma are causing disruption across the country, with snow and strong winds leading to road and school closures.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind, and a yellow warning for snow and ice for Derbyshire on Friday, as well as further warnings for the weekend.

So just what is the forecast for Buxton over the next couple of days?

Here's the hour-by-hour breakdown according to the Met Office

Friday March 2

12PM - overcast, 53mph wind gusts

1PM - overcast, 52mph wind gusts

2PM - overcast, 51mph wind gusts

3PM - overcast, 52mph wind gusts

4PM - fog, 51mph wind gusts

5PM - light snow, 50mph wind gusts

6PM - light snow, 50mph wind gusts

7PM - light snow, 50mph wind gusts

8PM - overcast, 48mph wind gusts

9PM - overcast, 46mph wind gusts

10PM - overcast, 44mph wind gusts

11PM - overcast, 41mph wind gusts

Saturday 3 March

12AM - light snow, 38mph wind gusts

1AM - light snow, 35mph wind gusts

2AM - light snow, 34mph wind gusts

3AM - light snow, 35mph wind gusts

4AM - light snow, 35mph wind gusts

5AM - light snow, 34mph wind gusts

6AM- light snow, 33mph wind gusts

7AM - light snow, 31mph wind gusts

8AM - light snow, 30mph wind gusts

9AM - light snow, 29mph wind gusts

10AM - light snow, 27mph wind gusts

11AM - light snow, 26mph wind gusts

12PM - light snow, 26mph wind gusts

1PM - light snow, 26mph wind gusts

2PM - fog, 27mph wind gusts

3PM - fog, 27mph wind gusts

4PM - fog, 28mph wind gusts

5PM - fog, 28mph wind gusts

6PM - fog, 29mph wind gusts

7PM - fog, 29mph wind gusts

8PM - fog, 29mph wind gusts

9PM - fog, 29mph wind gusts

10PM - fog, 28mph wind gusts

11PM - light snow, 29mph wind gusts

Sunday March 4

12AM - 3AM - light snow, 28mph wind gusts

3AM-6AM - heavy snow, 26mph wind gusts

6AM - 9AM - heavy snow, 26mph wind gusts

12PM - 3PM - heavy snow, 19mph wind gusts

6PM - 9PM - fog, 15mph wind gusts

9PM-MIDNIGHT - overcast, 12mph wind gusts