BEAST FROM THE EAST: Derbyshire Police urge drivers to take care

With an amber warning for snow in force for the county Derbyshire Police is urging motorists to take extra care in the bad weather.

The Met Office has recently changed the warning for Derbyshire from yellow to amber, saying that frequent heavy snow showers will continue for much of today.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “Keep an eye on the forecast and if you expect to encounter snow or ice on your journey, make sure you have warm clothing in the car, water, a shovel and a torch.

“Take care when driving during wintery conditions and if you see a road closed sign, don’t ignore it. If you continue to drive on a closed road and you have an accident, it may invalidate your insurance.

Several roads in the High Peak are closed; the A57 Snake Pass, A53 Leek Road, A537 Cat and Fiddle, A6024 Holme Moss and Monk Road Chunal to Charlesworth.