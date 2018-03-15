Bakewell residents are picked for award’s shortlist

True community spirit has put a group of Bakewell residents in line for a prestigious award. Having worked together to create a beautiful community garden at their flats on New Street, the residents were nominated by the flats’ owner, Peak District Rural ousing Association, for the Excellence in Community Action tpas Award. The annual awards recognise and reward, on a national platform, unsung heroes who are bringing lasting change to their communities.

