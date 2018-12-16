Bakewell Probus Club is given an insight into dealing with criminals

Life in the legal profession was shared with Bakewell and District Probus Club by Peter Stubbs, who worked as a solicitor for 35 years

Peter qualified in 1978 and his practising certificate was signed by Lord Denning, Master of the Rolls.

He spoke about the criminals he had met which included killers, robbers and thieves.

Commenting on the role of the Crown Prosecution Service, he pointed out that much of the criticism levelled against it was unfair. Funding of the CPS has been cut by one-third in recent years.