Bakewell infants honours First World War service personnel

Bakewell Church of England Infants commemorated 100 year since the Armistice as part of their First World War Then and Now Heritage Lottery funded project.

Pupils marched around Bath Gardens carrying plaques bearing the names of the 503 men from Bakewell who had served during the war.

There was a short service in the Remembrance Garden attended by Bakewell Town Council, Howard Moorby from the British Legion and Canon Kaunhoven, vicar from

Bakewell’s All Saints Church. The Last Post was played by James Wilson, a student from Lady Manners and the children sang God save the King.

On returning to the school a ceramic memorial was unveiled and all the children were given their copies of the two books that they had contributed to as part of the project. One is a story book called Kitty and Belmont Go to War, written by Paul Whitfield with the year two children.

Earlier in the day, the school held including a three-legged race, boys’ sack football and girls’ skipping race. These activities mirrored the town’s peace celebrations of 1919 which the pupils learned about following the discovery of a programme in the Old House Museum, Bakewell.