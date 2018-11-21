Badger trapped in skate bowl

An animal-lover who helped rescue a badger from a skate park bowl says the elusive critters are regularly falling in and getting trapped.

Badgers, along with frogs, toads, hedgehogs and foxes are risking greater injury when falling while trying to escape, said concerned Dave Dusgate.

Dave told how on Saturday this week he found a badger trapped in the main bowl of Whaley Bridge skate-park which appeared not to be breathing.

The frightened creature managed to clamber up the wall while he and a fellow local resident were trying to free it with a box and noose pole.

He said: “The badger ran between us and managed to scale the lower wall at the west end of the bowl - we can only hope that it did not suffer any injury.”

“Surely somebody somewhere has come up with a solution that allows animals to make their escape if they fall in these bowls.”

Dave said internet research had shown this was a regular problem countrywide.

He added: “(The skate park) is a valuable addition - with very many youngsters making use of it.

If you can help, phone Dave on 017812 503 570.