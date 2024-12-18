Auditions for Buxton Opera House’s community productions taking place next month.

The Buxton Opera House is once again throwing open the stage to residents of the High Peak for the next community production which will take place in April 2025.

Following on from the hugely successful Evita in 2024 and Little Shop of Horrors in 2023 the opera house has announced there will be two productions Jesus Christ Superstar and Company will be the next shows Jesus Christ Superstar and then Company.

Paul Kerryson is the CEO at Buxton Opera House with more than three decades of directing experience.

Community productions have been a proud and popular cornerstone of the opera house’s programme under his leadership, providing local residents with the chance to experience taking part in a production of professional quality, supported a professional creative team.

He said: “As is tradition with Buxton Opera House’s community productions, open auditions for casting will be held across the two productions in January 2025.

“Buxton Opera House and Pavilion Arts Centre are proud to encourage all potential candidates aged 17 and over to audition, as no prior experience is required as part of the casting process.”

Jesus Christ Superstar, will be sponsored by NFU Mutual Derbyshire Peaks, and is the sung-through rock opera phenomenon that catapulted legendary musical partners Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to greater fame in 1971.

As told through the eyes of Judas Escariot, the universally known story is retold entirely through song, and explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire.

The iconic 1970s rock score contains such well-known numbers as Superstar, I Don’t Know How to Love Him and Gethsemane.

Company is the seven-time Tony Award®-winning musical written and composed by the late great Stephen Sondheim in 1970, largely regarded as a trailblazer of the dark-comedy, modern-musical genre.

It follows confirmed bachelor Robert on the night of his 35th birthday as he contemplates his unmarried state.

Both community productions have been made possible thanks to the support from Arts Council England.

Jesus Christ Superstar is playing at Buxton Opera House between Wednesday April, 16 and Sunday April, 25.

Company is playing between Wednesday April, 23 and Saturday April, 26.