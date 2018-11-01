Armistice centenary Poppy Appeal launches in High Peak

The High Peak Poppy Appeal got under way last week with hopes of helping the Royal British Legion beyond the 2017 borough total of £90,000.

High Peak Mayor Linda Grooby and New Mills Town Council chairman Barry Bate manned the first official collection stall in the town centre on Thursday, October 25.

Coun Grooby said: “It is so important that the welfare and support work of the Royal British Legion carries on and that can only be done with the continued generous support of our community.

“Apart from the fundraising side of the legion’s work, they are our nation’s custodians of remembrance.”

She added: “Wearing a poppy is a mark of respect and thanks to all those who gave so much for our freedom and democracy we have today, especially this year as we mark the Armistice centenary.”

Maureen Spiers, the appeal organiser for New Mills, was delighted with the launch event, which raised more than £280 in two hours.

She said: “This year’s launch was very emotional as we were by the Wall of Remembrance created by the local school children with the support of New Mills Town Council and our local Hayfield legion branch.

“To see so many people remembered from a community like ours, including my great uncle, brought a tear to my eye.”

Over the next two weeks a team of volunteers from Chapel en-le Frith, New Mills, Hayfield, Glossop, Buxton, Whaley Bridge, Chinley, Buxworth and Bamford will be stationed at various stores and locations across the borough.

This year the Royal British Legion is leading the nation in gratitude and recognition to the First World War generation.

In addition to traditional Remembrance activities, the Royal British Legion is running a project called Every One Remembered to ensure that every person who died in the conflict is commemorated by name in their home community.

The charity has a team of dedicated branch community support workers across the High Peak, mainly ex-military personnel. They offer support and advice to veterans, those serving in the armed forces today, and their families.

n If you would like to support the legion’s work as a volunteer or, more importantly, need some support yourself, contact a local branch, call 0808 8028080 free , or email hayfieldrbl@yahoo.co.uk.

Enquiries will be dealt with in strict confidence.