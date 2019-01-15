Armed teenager was found by police in Buxton with a machete and a lock knife

A teenager who was caught with a lock knife and a machete by police in a Buxton car park is facing sentencing at crown court because the offences are deemed to be so serious.

Tavian Thompson, 18, was found with the weapons when he was approached by police at the Aldi car park, on Station Road, in Buxton, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on January 8.

Pictured is Derby Crown Court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “In the evening of December 7 special police officers approached the vehicle at Aldi, in Buxton, which had a number of occupants and they were spoken to.

“And because of the smell of cannabis everybody was searched and Mr Thompson volunteered he had a lock knife and that was given to police and they found a machete in the passenger footwell.”

Thompson told police that the knife belonged to a friend and he had taken it from this friend four or five months ago and the knife had been in his pocket ever since.

He added that he had also bought the machete on the internet a few weeks ago and it was in a sheath in a bag but someone must have taken it out.

The defendant, of Harding Road, Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, also told police that he had intended to sell the machete.

Thompson pleaded guilty to possessing the lock knife and the machete in a public place during the incident on December 7.

Mrs Allsop added that Thompson has no previous convictions but he does have a caution for possessing a bladed article.

Ms Anise Rowlands told the court Thompson is currently subject to a care package with the YMCA.

District Judge Andrew Davison said: “A machete is a dreadful weapon. What was he doing in a public car park with weapons like that?”

Thompson’s case was committed for sentencing at Derby Crown Court on January 29.

The defendant was granted unconditional bail until the crown court hearing.