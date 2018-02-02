APPEAL: Man returned to New Mills home to find robbers in his property

Police are appealing for information after a New Mills man returned home to find two robbers in his property.

Police received the call at around 8.39pm on Tuesday (January 30).

The robbers, both described as youths, 5ft 7in tall and with facial scarring, had broke into the property on Watburn Road.

When the intruders were caught by the man they fled the scene on a moped, making off with a laptop and phone, towards Hayfield Road.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 184048207.