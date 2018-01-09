Appeal after series of burglaries in Whaley Bridge

Officers are appealing for information following a series of burglaries in Whaley Bridge over the Christmas and New Year period.

Copper pipe and fittings were stolen from a shed on Shallcross Mill Road and tools were stolen from a garage on Elnor Lane sometime overnight between Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

The shed is believed to have been targeted between 7.30pm and 11.45pm and the garage was targeted between 2am and 3am. The tools were later found nearby and recovered.

A pub on Old Road was also broken into sometime overnight between 9pm on New Year’s Day and 2pm on Tuesday, January 2. Cash was stolen from a safe.

PCSO Tracy Jones of the Whaley Bridge Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “If anyone has any information about these burglaries, which took place during the Christmas and New Year period, or noticed anything suspicious then please contact us.

“I would also remind people to be security conscious, make sure doors are locked and there are no valuables on show in homes, sheds and garages. Even if your home is unoccupied, for example if it is being renovated, it may still be tempting to an opportunist thief.”

If you have any information which you think could help with inquiries, please call PCSO Tracy Jones on 101,