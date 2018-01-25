Appeal after man injured in collision with car in Fairfield

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Fairfield.

The incident happened just after 9pm on Sunday, January 21, in the small car park outside the One Stop, on Bench Road.

A 29-year-old man suffered injuries to his face, arms and ribs and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The car did not stop at the scene.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We are appealing for information from anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the collision or seen the car driving off.

“In particular, we believe that a couple were near the car park when the incident took place and we are keen to trace them.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 18000033221, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.