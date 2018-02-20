Appeal after damage at High Peak beauty spot

Police are appealing for information after a tourist attraction in New Mills was damaged.

A stone wall and a fence were damaged at The Torrs Riverside Park.

Derbyshire Constabulary has said it is stepping up patrols in the area following reports of anti-social behaviour.

The damage was caused sometime between Friday, February 2 and Sunday, February 11.

PCSO Lee Willows of the New Mills and Hayfield Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team has been making enquiries.

He said: “The Torrs is enjoyed by local residents and tourists alike, and concerns have been raised recently about anti-social behaviour and damage in the area.

The fence which was damaged.

“If you have any information about who may be responsible for this damage please get in touch. We are responding to community concerns, but you can help us by reporting any anti-social behaviour or suspicious activity to the police as soon as possible using the non-emergency number, 101.”

Anyone with information should call PCSO Lee Willows on 101, quoting reference 18*67568, or send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the website:www.derbyshire.police.uk.