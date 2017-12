AMBER SNOW WARNING: Hour-by-hour forecast for Buxton on Friday

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for snow for Derbyshire on Friday.

The warning states that there is the possibility of vehicles being stranded, power cuts and some rural communities becoming cut off.

A yellow ice warning has also been issued for the county.

HEAVY SNOW: Power cuts and travel disruption possible in Derbyshire

Here's the latest hour-by-hour forecast for Buxton on Friday December 29, according to the Met Office.

1am - Partly cloudy

2am - Cloudy

3am - Cloudy

4am - Light snow

5am - Heavy snow

6am - Heavy snow

7am - Heavy snow

8am - Light snow

9am - Light snow

10am - Sleet shower

11am - Sleet shower

12pm - Light snow

1pm - Cloudy

2pm - Sunny intervals

3pm - Sleet shower

4pm - Sleet shower

5pm - Sleet shower

6pm - Light rain

7pm - Light rain

8pm - Overcast

9pm - Overcast

10pm - Cloudy

11pm - Cloudy