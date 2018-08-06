Alton Towers' new ride Wicker Man offers a real thrill

The summer holidays are finally here and what better way to keep the family entertained than with a trip to amazing Alton Towers.

This year, the Staffordshire theme park boasts a breathtaking new ride - Wicker Man.

The £16million attraction, which is the first wooden rollercoaster to be built in the UK for 21 years, offers a real thrill.

The ride is built around a 17-metre-tall Wicker Man statue - the equivalent of a six-storey building.

The 2,028-foot-long wooden track weaves in and out of the massive structure, taking passengers on a fantastic race around the Wicker Man three times.

To add to the intensity, the statue appears to burst into flames each time the carriages fly through.

The astonishing effects are sure to leave you delighted, exhilarated and eager to ride again.

Wicker Man joins a whole host of much-loved classics at Alton Towers, including Nemesis, Oblivion and the Smiler.

And, of course, there are plenty of child-friendly attractions on offer - meaning the whole family is sure to have a grand day out.

Alton Towers opened in 1980 and it's estimated almost three million people visit the theme park every year.

Make sure you're one of them during summer 2018!

Find out more about Alton Towers at www.altontowers.com