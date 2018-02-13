Almost 6,000 new companies created in Derbyshire last year

Nearly 6,000 new companies were formed in Derbyshire last year, statistics show.

A total of 5,803 firms were created in the county during 2017, according to figures from the Inform Direct Review of UK Company Formations.

This brings the total number of registered companies in Derbyshire to 44,849, up from 43,529 at the end of 2016.

John Korchak, director of operations at Inform Direct, said: "These figures for new company formations during 2017 show that Derbyshire continues to be a fertile ground for entrepreneurs and new business ventures.

"Although a successful year, there was a fall in the number of new businesses established in 2017 compared to the previous year - 5,803 versus 6,271 in 2016 - which mirrors the national trend.

"This slowdown could be attributed, at least in part, to ongoing political uncertainty and concern in the business community over the impact of Brexit."

Across the UK as a whole, 634,116 new companies were formed last year - down from 664,720 at the end of 2016.

The figures shows that last year:

► 2,080 new companies were formed in Derby;

► 593 were formed in Erewash;

► 588 were formed in Amber Valley;

► 510 were formed in Chesterfield;

► 505 were formed in High Peak;

► 451 were formed in South Derbyshire;

► 417 were formed in the Derbyshire Dales;

► 387 were formed in North East Derbyshire;

► 267 were formed in Bolsover.