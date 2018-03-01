All trains cancelled on Buxton route because of snow

All trains have been cancelled on the Buxton line tonight because of the snow.

Northern Rail has tweeted to confirm the closure.

There had been severe disruption and lengthy delays along the route for a number of hours because of drifting snow.

Earlier, around 50 people had to be evacuated from a Manchester-bound train which had broken down just outside of Buxton Station.

One passenger said: “The train had been waiting for another service to pass when we were informed it had developed a fault. There seemed to be hope it could continue on towards Manchester, but the brakes had seized up.

“We’d been stationary for nearly two hours and the conditions outside were getting worse. It seemed the staff had little alternative but to take everyone off the train.

“A train heading back into Buxton was able to draw up alongside and everyone transferred safely across with the aid of a ramp.”

