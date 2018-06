A broken boiler at Bakewell Swimming Pool has resulted in all scheduled swimming lessons being cancelled.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Dales District Council which operates the leisure facility on Granby Road, said: “A broken boiler at our Bakewell Swimming Pool continues to cause problems.

“Public swimming still available though pool colder than usual, but all of today’s scheduled lessons, for Monday June 4, are cancelled.

“The gym is still open and our apologies for any inconvenience.”