All four seasons captured at Derbyshire Neolithic burial ground

These stunning drone photographs shows all four seasons above a Neolithic burial mound ringed by trees in Derbyshire.

Minninglow is in the White Peak area of the Derbyshire Peak District.

Minninglow in the winter.

READ MORE: Woman to face RSPCA trial over alleged abuse of horses in Derbyshire



Minninglow is the largest and most prominently sited cairn in the Peak District, just over a mile to the west of Aldwark.

Surrounded by a beech plantation between the villages of Parwich and Elton, it is a landmark for miles around.

Within the clump of trees crowning the hill are a Neolithic chambered tomb and two Bronze Age bowl barrows.

The chambered tomb and barrows are a Scheduled Monument.

Minninglow in the spring.

The footage was captured by photographer Rod Kirkpatrick.