Aldi recruiting across East Midlands

One of the biggest growing supermarkets in the country is recruiting at all levels from store managers to apprenticeships.

Aldi, which first came to the UK in 1990, is looking for new staff in a variety of roles and if you bag one of the tops jobs the wages can as much as £57,050 and you will get an Audi A4.

There are vacancies for those looking to get into the world of work and for those wanting to take a gap-year while at university.

An Aldi spokesman said: “If you want ‘a job in a supermarket’, then look away now. Aldi isn’t just a supermarket, and we don’t just offer jobs.

“People tend to stay with Aldi for a long time, in some cases ever since 1990.

“Why? Because we’re wonderfully different. We do things our way, we always have. It’s why we’re one of the world’s fastest-growing retailers and why we’re such a great employer.”

Across the East Midlands there are apprenticeships roles up for grabs and wages start at £5.52 per hour rising to £7.00 in year two and £8.02 in year three.

The supermarket is also recruiting for store managers, which will come with a wage of £43,750 rising to £57,050 after four years and will be a five day/48-hour week which will include weekends.

Those successful can expect: an attractive pension, five weeks’ annual leave plus bank holidays, full training and private Employee Medical Insurance after six months.

Aldi plans to open 1,000 UK stores by 2022.

