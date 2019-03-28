Aldi opens new Bakewell store with help from Olympic gold medallist

Crowds of shoppers gathered for the opening Bakewell's new Aldi store on Thursday morning.

Olympic gold medallist Frances Houghton, alongside children from Bakewell Methodist Junior School, were on hand to cut the all-important red ribbon.

The Olympic gold medallist handed out bags of fresh fruit and vegetables and posed for photographs.

Standing at 1,254 square metres of retail space, the new store on Ashford Road - the first Aldi in the Bakewell area - is being run by manager Richard Goddard and a team of 30 people from the local area.

Richard said: “What a brilliant morning it has been celebrating our grand opening with Frances and the children of Bakewell Methodist Junior School.

"It was great to have Frances here to welcome customers into our new store.”

Frances handed out complimentary bags of fresh fruit and veg from Aldi’s Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue, along with donating fresh fruit and vegetables to the local school.

Following the opening, the Team GB rowing star visited Bakewell Methodist Junior School and delivered an inspirational assembly about the benefits of eating healthily and exercising.

“I’ve really enjoyed myself this morning," added Frances. "It’s been great to speak to the people of the community, hand out some fresh fruit and veg, and hopefully I’ve managed to motivate the children of Bakewell Methodist Junior School to eat well and keep fit."