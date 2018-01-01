Aladdin’s magic carpet ride set for lift-off at New Mills Art Theatre

There’s only a few weeks to go until Aladdin opens at New Mills Art Theatre.

Following a break over the Christmas period, rehearsals will be back in full swing as the company puts the finishing touches to this classic family pantomime.

Performances will take place at the Jodrell Street theatre on January 26, February 2 and February 3 at 7.15pm, and January 27, January 28 and February 3 at 2.15pm.

Tickets are on sale now, with early booking advised as the matinees are particularly popular. Admission is £10 for adults, £8 for under-16s or £50 for a box seating five people.

Bookings can be made online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/arttheatrepantomime, via the box office on 07983 344 862 or by emailing friendsofthearttheatre@gmail.com.