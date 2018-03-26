Air ambulance assisted mountain rescue teams to save injured walker

The Buxton and Edale mountain rescue teams needed the assistance of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance to help a walker who had injured her ankle.

The teams were called on Wednesday, March 21, and the two teams were called to Hope.

The lady’s location was initially uncertain and a preliminary search was conducted, while the duty controller contacted the informant to get a more accurate location.

Once she had been located, the lady’s injury was assessed before pain relief was administered and she was secured to a mountain rescue stretcher for evacuation towards Castleton.

Due to the serious nature of the injury the Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called.

A local field was selected as a landing site and once the casualty had been examined by the air ambulance medics, she was carried to the helicopter and flown to the Northern General in Sheffield for treatment.