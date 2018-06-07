Afternoon tea with top brass at Buxton Festival friends event

One of the oldest brass bands in the world is teaming up with the Friends of Buxton Festival to create a perfect English afternoon of music and food.

Buxton-based Burbage Brass Band, founded in 1861, will march down a country lane from its headquarters to the home of former Friends chairman Louise Potter where guests will enjoy afternoon tea in her English country garden.

The fund-raising garden party at 2.30pm on June 24 will feature a medley of music from the band’s repertoire which includes, marches, opera, ballads and film scores, with servings of home-made cakes and sandwiches.

“It’s the picture perfect English afternoon – tea, a brass band and cakes in a country garden,” said Festival Friends events organiser Joan Matthews.

“The event will raise money for the Friends to support the festival, which runs from July 6 to 23 this year, and will also showcase the work of Burbage Band, which has taught music to many generations of Buxton young people and gained an enviable reputation.”

• Friends of Buxton Festival Garden Party: June 24, 2.30pm, tickets £30. To book, go to buxtonfestival.co.uk/events/friends.