Accident reported on A53 near Buxton

Emergency services are attending the scene of an accident on the A53 between Buxton and Flash.

The road is blocked in the area around Axe Edge, near to the Derbyshire/Staffordshire border.

AA Traffic News reported the accident involved seven vehicles, adding: "Officers are on scene and clearing the road.

"Although the accident is being cleared the road will continue to be closed due to the weather."

A Staffordshire police spokesperson said the road "may be impassable for some time" and urged drivers to use an alternative route.

Heavy snow showers and strong winds have resulted in difficult driving conditions on many high-level routes in the area, with reports of accidents on the A624 between Glossop and Chapel-en-le-Frith and on the A515 at Brierlow Bar. The A57 Snake Pass remains closed due to drifting snow.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in force for Derbyshire throughout Saturday, and will be upgraded to amber later this afternoon.

Derbyshire County Council has warned that road conditions are expected to deteriorate throughout the day.