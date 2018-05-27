Abusive booze-fuelled reveller had to be restrained by police in a safety suit

A foul-mouthed woman had to be restrained in a police safety-suit after she was caught being drunk-and-disorderly for the second time this year.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, May 23, how Paige Nadin, 22, formerly of Helston Close, Hasland, Chesterfield, had been helped by police at a takeaway before she became abusive and continued shouting and swearing before she had to be arrested.

Prosecuting solicitor Angela Hadfield said: “This incident took place in the early hours of the morning, about 12.50am, on Saturday, May 6.

“Police were called to the Village Pizza House, on Mansfield Road, at Hasland, Chesterfield, after reports from staff that a female in the takeaway was not coherent.”

Officers found Nadin being comforted by another woman while the defendant was on the floor, according to Mrs Hadfield.

Mrs Hadfield said the defendant was asked to leave but she raised concerns because she said she was going to drive home despite having glazed eyes, smelling of alcohol and being unsteady on her feet.

Police offered Nadin a lift home, according to Mrs Hadfield, and she started swearing at the woman who had been helping her and police had to restrain the defendant as she lashed out at the police car passenger seat.

Mrs Hadfield added: “She was taken to her home address and got out of the vehicle and was shouting and swearing in the street and she was warned but due to her continuing behaviour she was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

“She was also swearing at staff at the police station and she had to be restrained and put into a safety-suit in her cell.”

Nadin, now of Station Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to being drunk-and-disorderly in a public place.

She told the court she is pursuing counselling to help her with personal issues.

Nadin, who has a previous drunk-and-disorderly conviction from February, added she had been to a wedding earlier in the day and felt she had not been in the right frame of mind to be drinking and she has been having relationship problems.

Magistrates fined Nadin £134 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.