A6 closed in both directions as lorry catches fire – with drivers warned of heavy traffic

By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Jul 2024, 14:00 BST
Drivers are being warned of delays this afternoon – as a lorry fire has closed the A6.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that the A6 at Higher Hallsteads is currently closed in both directions.

Drivers are facing slow traffic due to a lorry fire, which has occurred between Batham Gate and the A623.

This is a developing story, and will be updated with any further details.

