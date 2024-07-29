Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers are being warned of delays this afternoon – as a lorry fire has closed the A6.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that the A6 at Higher Hallsteads is currently closed in both directions.

Drivers are facing slow traffic due to a lorry fire, which has occurred between Batham Gate and the A623.

