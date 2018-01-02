A ‘well-dressed’ evening of folk dancing in Bakewell

A band playing folk music is offering a toe-tappingly good time for all the family - all in the name of a good cause.

The Well-Dressed Ceilidh Band will be performing at The Medway Centre, in Bakewell, on Saturday, February 24, with proceeds going towards Oxfam.

There will be a caller on hand to guide people through the steps and no experience is necessary.

Tickets cost £7.50 and can be bought at the door or in advance from The Medway Centre, Bakewell Book and Gift Shop, or by calling Di Bradwell on 01629 812104.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the event is liekly to go on until 10pm. There will be a bar.