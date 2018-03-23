A pedlar who was selling goods door-to-door without a certificate must pay £175

A pedlar who was caught trying to sell cleaning products without a certificate on the streets of a Derbyshire village has been ordered to pay £175.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, March 21, how Lorraine Jamieson, 24, of Elton, Close, Mansfield, was spotted by police at Over Lane, in Baslow, and questioned before she was arrested.

Prosecuting solicitor Justine Claxton said that police received a report of a woman selling door-to-door in the village on December 28 and they noticed Jamieson with a large holdall.

Jamieson admitted to police she had been trying to sell cleaning products door-to-door and that she did not have a certificate but claimed she did not know that she had needed one.

The court heard how the police seized Jamieson’s wares which included cleaning products.

Jamieson, of Elton Close, Mansfield, was proved in her absence to have acted as a pedlar without a pedlar’s certificate.

Magistrates fined Jamieson £60 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge within 14 days.