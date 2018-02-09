A “Jekyll and Hyde” character unleashed a terrifying attack on his estranged wife

A “Jekyll and Hyde” character launched a sustained and terrifying assault on his estranged wife after she had returned from an evening out with a friend.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard how Nigel Clarke, 39, formerly of Sheffield Road, Creswell, threw his estranged wife around and grabbed her throat, and bashed her head against a wall and the floor before dragging her by her feet and kicking out at her.

Prosecuting solicitor Ruth Snodin told the hearing on Thursday, February 8: “Police received a call from the complainant who stated her ex had attacked her and had his hands around her throat and had bashed her head against a wall.

“Police attended the address about ten minutes later and the complainant was absolutely shaken and upset.”

The couple told police that they had had an argument after the complainant had been out and the defendant had been due to start work at 4am and he had not been able to sleep.

Mrs Snodin said that when the complainant had returned home Clarke started throwing her about and insulting her and he grabbed her throat and bashed her head against a wall before throwing her onto the floor.

He grabbed her throat again and grabbed her head and bashed her head on the floor six times, according to Mrs Snodin, and then grabbed her ankles and dragged her towards steps leading into a utility room.

Mrs Snodin added that he made a fist around the complainant’s feet and said he was going to break her toes.

The assault continued after the complainant had later tried to prepare lunches for her children, according to Mrs Snodin, and he forced her head into a wall and the complainant ended up on the floor and he kicked out at her.

Clarke told police there had been difficulties in the relationship and he had become annoyed with the complainant who had not been responding to his messages.

He accepted being really aggressive and insulting his estranged wife and he had grabbed her by the neck and thrown her on the floor and she had hit her head on the wall.

Clarke claimed she had lashed out with a foot and he had kicked back but did not know if he had made contact.

Mrs Snodin added: “He accepted her account was plausible.”

The defendant, of Rufford Street, Worksop, pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on January 24.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said: “There is a description of him as a ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ character and it’s a description he accepts.

“Normally a placid, average man with a tendency to lose his temper and go off the deep-end.”

Mr Meakin added that Clarke has a previous conviction involving the same victim but he has engaged well on a previously imposed community order and he accepts he has anger management issues.

Magistrates sentenced Clarke to 12 weeks of custody suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a Building Better Relationships programme.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs, a £115 victim surcharge and £150 compensation and he was made subject to a two-year restraining order.