A Derbyshire man has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged assault on a woman in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Police were called at 2.30am, on Saturday, February 2, to Sumners Place, Glossop, after receiving reports of an assault.

Aaron Booth, 27, of Crosslands Close, Glossop, was arrested and has now been charged with attempted murder.

He is expected to appear at Chesterfield magistrates’ court on Monday, February 4.