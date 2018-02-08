£9m in lottery grants to deserving Derbyshire projects

More than £9 million of National Lottery funding was invested in Derbyshire in 2017 alone, according to new figures.

A total of 195 lottery grants were awarded in Derbyshire last year - providing a vital boost to arts, sports and heritage projects alongside community groups helping those most in need.

Now the hunt is on to find the UK’s favourite lottery-funded projects for The National Lottery Awards 2018.

TV presenter Ore Oduba, who hosted the National Lottery Awards 2017, said: “There are thousands of ordinary people doing extraordinary things with National Lottery funding within communities across the country. The National Lottery Awards are a rare opportunity to put the spotlight on those who truly deserve it. So if you know a lottery project that’s making a positive difference, now’s the time to nominate.”

The wide variety of projects that received National Lottery funding last year included:

n £50,000 to Derby Hospitals Charity to offer creative activities, one-to-one workshops and support to patients.

n £10,000 to Kilburn Junior School in Amber Valley to run an after school club and nature area for outdoor learning.

n £10,000 to Eyam Village Club in Derbyshire Dales to improve its rural building so it can continue to be used by the community.

National Lottery Awards winners’ will receive a £5,000 prize and national recognition at a glittering ceremony broadcast on BBC One later in the year.

The categories for nominations include arts, education, environment, health, heritage, sport and voluntary/charity.

To enter a project tweet @LottoGoodCauses or call 0207 293 3329.

Entries must be received by midnight on April 6.