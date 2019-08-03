55 more homes being evacuated in Whaley Bridge

Fifty-five homes in the Horwich End area of Whaley Bridge are being evacuated, Derbyshire police have announced.

The force said the decision had been taken due to a potential increase in risk of adverse weather in the coming days and the ongoing risk of the Toddbrook Reservoir breaching.

Residents are being asked to make alternative arrangements to stay with friends and family, ensure that any pets and that all medication that may be needed for a number of days is taken with them.

A statement issued this evening reads: "If people do not have somewhere to go then they will be accommodated.

"The rest centre is still staffed by the local authority and police officers and anyone with concerns in terms of accommodation can make their way to Chapel-en-le-Frith High School, on Long Lane.

"If you are unable to leave your own home and require assistance please contact 101 and ask for the police."

A helpline number for evacuated residents, 01629 533190, is open between 9am and 10pm and there is an answerphone facility outside of these hours.

There is also an email address for anyone wishing to donate items or services: emergency.planning@derbyshire.gov.uk.