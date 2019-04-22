50 firefighters battling blaze on Derbyshire moorland

Firefighters from across Derbyshire are dealing with a fire on Tintwistle Low Moor.

Crews were called to the blaze at 10.15pm on Easter Sunday and worked late into the night tackling the fire before withdrawing overnight for safety due to the terrain, light and access.

Firefighting recommenced at 5.30am on Easter Monday with approximately 50 firefighters from Bolsover, Buxton, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Dronfield, Glossop, Ilkeston, Matlock, New Mills and Greater Manchester's Staley Bridge currently working on the moor to extinguish the fire and prevent further spread.

Group manager Sean Wells said: "We are currently working with our colleagues from Peak Park Rangers and United Utilities, using water back packs, beaters and a helicopter to extinguish the fire and prevent any further spread and damage to the surrounding moorland.

"It is expected that crews will continue working on the moorland for the remainder of Monday when a further assessment will be made to determine any ongoing action."

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The cause of the fire is not yet known.

"However, with the hot weather and Bank Holiday in full swing, we would like to remind people of the following fire prevention advice: ensure glass is disposed of responsibly - the sun's rays can magnify through glass quickly igniting any dry vegetation; ensure all cigarettes are extinguished and disposed of responsibly; do not use portable barbeques on the moorlands or in areas of dry vegetation - find a designated barbeque area and always dispose of the coals responsibly."