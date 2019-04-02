20 words and phrases you will only understand if you come from Derbyshire
Do you know what these phrases and words mean? If so, you are definitely from Derbyshire.
Of course this list is just the tip of the iceberg - there are hundreds of expressions in the Derbyshire dialect - so feel free to share more local lingo on our Facebook page.
1. "Ay-up me duck!"
A common greeting around these parts, in which 'ay-up' means 'hello' and 'duck' is a term of endearment.
2. "Aah do?"
This greeting is a Derbyshire resident's way of saying "how do you do?"
3. "It's ollin it dahn"
A term used when it is raining heavily.
4. "Owd yer osses"
Meaning 'hold your horses'. Or 'wait a moment'.
