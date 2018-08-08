18-year-old man to appear in court charged with stealing a mountain bike from Whaley Bridge

A 18-year-old man is to appear in court charged with stealing alcohol from a store, and a mountain bike from outside, in Whaley Bridge.

Joe Woodhall of Tarporley Close, Adswood, in Stockport, was arrested by officers on the High Peak Crime Action Team on Wednesday, August 1.

It was in relation to an incident at Tesco, on Bridgemont, on Friday, May 15.

He was questioned and later charged with theft from a shop, and theft of a cycle which had been left outside while its owner was in store.

Mr Woodhall is due to appear before magistrates in Stockport next month