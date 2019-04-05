nine ladies, stanton moor

11 bizarre and unusual places to visit in and around Derbyshire

Are you looking for some out of the ordinary to do this weekend? Look no further...

Here's a rundown of some of the county's most unusual spots that are sure to make for a memorable experience.

This Neolithic henge monument consists of about 50 large limestone blocks, which form an egg-shaped circle. A very small entrance fee applies for adults. Children can enter free of charge.

1. Arbor Low

This Neolithic henge monument consists of about 50 large limestone blocks, which form an egg-shaped circle. A very small entrance fee applies for adults. Children can enter free of charge.
other
Buy a Photo
One of the wonders of the Midlands, the cavern is full of semi-precious mineral Blue John, or 'Derbyshire Spar'. A mysterious underground wonderland of stalactites and stalagmites, rocks, minerals and fossils.

2. Blue John Cavern

One of the wonders of the Midlands, the cavern is full of semi-precious mineral Blue John, or 'Derbyshire Spar'. A mysterious underground wonderland of stalactites and stalagmites, rocks, minerals and fossils.
other
Buy a Photo
Carved into black granite is a star chart that mirrors the northern hemispheres night sky. The seats denote the months of the year. By night, 72 lights illuminate the circle.

3. Wirksworth Stoney Wood Star-circle

Carved into black granite is a star chart that mirrors the northern hemispheres night sky. The seats denote the months of the year. By night, 72 lights illuminate the circle.
other
Buy a Photo
An enchanting Bronze Age stone circle located on Stanton Moor. Druids and pagans celebrate the summer solstice here. In spring, the moor is blanketed in pretty purple heather.

4. Nine Ladies

An enchanting Bronze Age stone circle located on Stanton Moor. Druids and pagans celebrate the summer solstice here. In spring, the moor is blanketed in pretty purple heather.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3