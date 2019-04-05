11 bizarre and unusual places to visit in and around Derbyshire Are you looking for some out of the ordinary to do this weekend? Look no further... Here's a rundown of some of the county's most unusual spots that are sure to make for a memorable experience. 1. Arbor Low This Neolithic henge monument consists of about 50 large limestone blocks, which form an egg-shaped circle. A very small entrance fee applies for adults. Children can enter free of charge. other Buy a Photo 2. Blue John Cavern One of the wonders of the Midlands, the cavern is full of semi-precious mineral Blue John, or 'Derbyshire Spar'. A mysterious underground wonderland of stalactites and stalagmites, rocks, minerals and fossils. other Buy a Photo 3. Wirksworth Stoney Wood Star-circle Carved into black granite is a star chart that mirrors the northern hemispheres night sky. The seats denote the months of the year. By night, 72 lights illuminate the circle. other Buy a Photo 4. Nine Ladies An enchanting Bronze Age stone circle located on Stanton Moor. Druids and pagans celebrate the summer solstice here. In spring, the moor is blanketed in pretty purple heather. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3