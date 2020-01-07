The Palace Hotel Buxton has been welcoming guests since the 1800s

Your memories of Buxton's Palace Hotel over the years

From welcoming royalty to having Bob Geldof stay the Palace Hotel has been part of the town since 1868 but what are your memories of the hotel?

Have you partied there at Christmas? Had a prom there or just gone for a quick pamper.

Seeing the new year in at Buxton's Palace Hotel in 1957 were a group of local dancers from the Eileen Roberts troupe.'Pictured second left is Joan Claessens (nee Hockenhull) and third left Audrey Hockenhull (nee Wain).

1. New Year fun

Seeing the new year in at Buxton's Palace Hotel in 1957 were a group of local dancers from the Eileen Roberts troupe.'Pictured second left is Joan Claessens (nee Hockenhull) and third left Audrey Hockenhull (nee Wain).
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
The 1964 mayoral ball at the Palace Hotel, Terry and Stella Gill with their daughter Linda

2. Mayoral ball

The 1964 mayoral ball at the Palace Hotel, Terry and Stella Gill with their daughter Linda
JP
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
An unusual guest at the Palace Hotel when it hosted the Jersey Cattle Conference in 1966

3. Nice to moo-t you

An unusual guest at the Palace Hotel when it hosted the Jersey Cattle Conference in 1966
Buxton Advertiser
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Sunderland footballers stay at the palace Hotel while training at Buxton for FA Cup semi final 5 April 1973

4. FA Cup semi final

Sunderland footballers stay at the palace Hotel while training at Buxton for FA Cup semi final 5 April 1973
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6