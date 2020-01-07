Your memories of Buxton's Palace Hotel over the years
From welcoming royalty to having Bob Geldof stay the Palace Hotel has been part of the town since 1868 but what are your memories of the hotel?
Have you partied there at Christmas? Had a prom there or just gone for a quick pamper.
1. New Year fun
Seeing the new year in at Buxton's Palace Hotel in 1957 were a group of local dancers from the Eileen Roberts troupe.'Pictured second left is Joan Claessens (nee Hockenhull) and third left Audrey Hockenhull (nee Wain).