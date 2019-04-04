Why this Derbyshire actor could be CRUCIAL in the final series of Game of Thrones

He is the Riddings-born actor who played a brief but poignant role in the smash hit TV series Game of Thrones.

And with the final season of the fantasy epic set to land later this month fans have been debating how much his character has influenced the chain of events that are about to unfold.

Wayne Foskett appeared in Series Six, Episode 5 - in which Hodor falls victim to the White Walkers - as Rickard Stark.

The former Derby College of Art student was the subject of a vision by Bran Stark in which he advises his son Ned Stark - played by Sean Bean - before he departs for The Vale.

Rickard says:"Remember that you are a Stark. Comport yourself with dignity at the Vale, and try to stay out of fights."

He then adds: "But if you have to fight, win."

Rickard is eventually burned alive in his armour by the Mad King - a sight which appalled Jamie Lannister who has now broken rank with Cersei at the end of season six to fight the White Walkers alongside the Starks at Winterfell.

He is also character Jon Snow's grandfather and quite how Bran's vision of Ned and Rickard could shape Jon's behaviour and destiny is also a subject for debate.

Could Rickard have a further role to play in season eight? We should have more clues when the new series begins on April 15.