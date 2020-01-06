In 1966, German officials were on a twinning visit to Chapel Rural District Council and given a tour of Tunstead Quarry

Who can you spot working at Buxton's Tunstead quarry?

Quarrying at Tunstead has been part of Buxton’s industrial history since the 1920s.

Who do you recognise in these images from life at Tunstead Quarry, now owned by Tarmac?

The giant cement plant at the heart of the Tunstead Quarry complex outside Buxton

1. Heart of the complex

Tunstead Quarry long service awards, Jon Walker, Martyn Fisher, Dennis Heathcote, Don Norton and Tony Middleton

2. Long service recognition

Len Austins mother Dylis, children Lee, Andrew and Gemma unveiling the plaque in his memory. They were accompanied by 15 of his former colleagues from Tarmac's Tunsteaad Quarry in 2008

3. Memory lives on

Photo contributed.
Tarmacs Clive James with the Mayor and Mayoress looking at the model of the Tunstead site in the office reception in 2008

4. Model image

contributed
