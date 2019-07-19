What can you rent for 1,000?

What can you rent for £1,000 in Derbyshire?

With the UK rental market as varied as the sales market when it comes to regional differences in cost and rental potential, some areas will see you get more for your money.

With the current average UK rent currently at £934 per month, property experts Bunk looked at what you can typically get for between £900 and £1,000 in north Nottinghamshire.

975 pcm will get you a two-bed apartment in the striking Belmont Park in Holymoorside.

1. Chesterfield

975 pcm will get you a two-bed apartment in the striking Belmont Park in Holymoorside.
Bunl/Rightmove
other
Buy a Photo
900 pcm will get you a two-bedroom cottage on Chevin Road.

2. Belper

900 pcm will get you a two-bedroom cottage on Chevin Road.
Bunk/Rightmove
other
Buy a Photo
For 900 pcm, you can have a three-bedroom maisonette on St John's Road.

3. Buxton

For 900 pcm, you can have a three-bedroom maisonette on St John's Road.
Bunk/Rightmove
other
Buy a Photo
For 900 pcm, you can have a two-bedroom flat in Rockside Hall on Wellington Street.

4. Matlock

For 900 pcm, you can have a two-bedroom flat in Rockside Hall on Wellington Street.
Bunk/Rightmove
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2