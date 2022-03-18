Travel review: Butlin's is still the biggest and best for family fun holidays

The Covid pandemic has curtailed holiday plans, breaks and trips for us all – and surely there isn’t a single one of us who’s not been in need of some fun and frivolity since the world came crashing down back in 2020.

Thankfully, things are starting to get back to normal – and that includes Butlin’s which is firmly back in the swing for 2022.

The British holiday giant had to close its three holiday parks in Skegness, Bognor Regis and Minehead during the various lockdowns, but we were lucky enough to squeeze in a break between the various shutdowns we’ve all had to endure.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the family are no strangers to all the fun and enjoyment packed into a Butlin’s break – and our latest visit was no different.

To put it simply, whatever your age, whatever your hobbies and interests, whatever the time of day, there’s something to do for absolutely everything.

Whether its splashing about in the pool, enjoying unlimited fairground rides, tucking into a range of naughty but nice treats, a trip to the cinema, sporting activities, live entertainment and shows or simply unwinding and taking it easy, you’ll be totally catered for.

The Skegness camp is the flagship in the empire started by Sir Billy Butlin way back in the 1930s and the massive complex is dominated by the Skyline pavilion, a hive of noise, colour and entertainment from dawn until dusk.

Butlin's is back in full swing for 2022.

As we swept into the camp, happy, friendly and welcoming staff made the check-in process a doddle.

Within a matter of minutes, we'd left the car behind for a thankful breather and headed to our accommodation - a gold apartment with premium dining package.

With views across the camp and eveything you need – from a spacious lounge area to compact kitchen with all mod cons installed – its the perfect place to plan your packed days.

But we weren’t there to take it easy.

If you've got visions of Butlins still being about chalets and 'hi-de-hi' and all the rest, think again.

While the family ethos still firmly remains, the clean, colourful camps have changed beyond all recognition in recent years – and everytime you go back there’s something new to enjoy and discover.

At the beating heart of every Butlins camp is the Skyline Pavilion, a huge white tent packed with entertainment and attractions. Of course, the Funworks arcade still has appeal, even if some of the younger, kiddy type shows don't, but for the younger members of the family, there's fun and games from the ever present Skyline Gang and TV favourites like the Teletubbies and Mr Men.

We tried our hand at sand art, football, took in shows – you name it, we tried to tick as many things off our list as possible.

Of course, it's not all about the kids.

There's wonderful family bars to relax and watch the world go by, or you can simply keep an eye on the kids charging around the play areas or on go karts.

The all-inclusive package includes breakfast and dinner - and we took ours in the Yacht Club, which is just a short stroll from where we were lodging.

Again, you’ll not be disappointed and all tastes are catered for, no matter how fussy your young eaters are.

For many, the highlight of Butlins is a trip to the Splash Waterworld indoor swimming pool and huge queues throughout the week were testament to its popularity.

Flumes, slides, huge pools to splash in and even an outdoor pool for those adventurous enough make it a noisy, exhilarating experience.

There’s always something going on at Butlins, and not always the time to do it in, such is the vast array of entertainments and attractions.

There’s the family fairground, complete with go kart track, the camp’s very own cinema, sporting pitches, an adventure golf course, pedal karts and so much more.

Whatever the weather, whatever the interest, whatever the age, there’s always something to do at Butlins – and you’ll never tire of going back time and time again.

A spokesman said: “From half term and summer holiday to new Showtime Midweek and Showtime Weekend, there’s a break to suit every family in 2022 with all live shows and a range of activities all included in the price.

"Returning to the stage on Showtime Midweek and Showtime Weekend breaks will be Peppa Pig, PJ Masks and Thomas & Friends.

“Families with under-fives can enjoy exclusive shows from Milkshake! Live, Mister Maker, Justin Fletcher and many more special acts on selected Just for Tots breaks.

“As well as the incredible headline acts, there’s also the breathtaking Butlin’s shows. Musicals Rock and Strictly Latino will be returning to the stage and the pantomime is Goldilocks and The Three Bears.

To book visit www.butlins.com